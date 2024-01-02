EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department has identified the woman who died last Friday, Dec. 29 after she was struck by a vehicle in Las Cruces.

Police say shortly before 6 p.m. that Friday, Las Cruces police and the fire department were dispatched in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on south Solano Drive near California Avenue.

First responders arrived to find a pedestrian, later identified as April Hernandez, 38, of Las Cruces who was struck by a Dodge Durango, according to police.

Police say Hernandez was crossing Solano Drive, east to west, when she walked in front of traffic and was struck by the Durango in the southbound lane.

There is no marked crosswalk in the area and conditions were dark at the time of the crash, according to police.

Investigators were initially unable to contact next of kin. However, Hernandez’ family has since been notified.

The 36-year-old driver of the Dodge Durango remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators.

No other injuries were reported and no charges are anticipated in this incident.