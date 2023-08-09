EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police have identified the person who was struck and killed by a train on Sunday, Aug. 6 in Las Cruces.

Police say Ryan Carl Hill, 42, was struck and killed by a northbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train near Lohman Avenue and Amador Avenue.

Police say foul play is not suspected in his death. Hill carried a Nevada driver’s license but had recently been residing in Las Cruces.

Police say the collision happened at around 2 p.m.

After crash, the train came to a stop on the tracks and remained there for several hours as police conducted their investigation.

The train stoppage blocked railroad crossings for several hours between Amador Avenue and Avenida de Mesilla. All crossing were reopened Sunday evening once the train continued north.