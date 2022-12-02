EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Tips to Crime Stoppers of El Paso and investigative work by EPPD has led to the identification of the man responsible for the alleged shooting outside a bar in East El Paso.

El Paso Police was able to identify 27-year-old Ricardo Llamas, who allegedly shot and injured one person on the night of Nov. 22, 2022. Police say Llamas was responsible for the shooting which was featured as Crime of the Week on Nov. 25, 2022.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD were asking the public for help in identifying the person responsible for firing a handgun and wounding one person outside of an East El Paso Bar.

As police has previously reported, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 1:38 a.m., two men in a black Camaro were circling the parking lot in front of Bad Habit’s Bar. Earlier in the night, both men reportedly fought with another man inside the bar who has now been identified by police to be Ricardo Llamas. While the men were circling the parking lot, Llamas fired a handgun and wounded the passenger in the Camaro. The passenger suffered two gunshot wounds and the driver of the Camaro transported the victim to a local hospital. Llamas then reportedly fled the scene in a dark-colored Volkswagen Jetta.

On Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit took Llamas into custody. He was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and was issued a total bond of $450,000 by Judge Acosta. He was then booked into the El Paso County Jail.