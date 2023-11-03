EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man has been identified after he was killed in a four-vehicle crash in far East El Paso late Wednesday night, Nov. 1.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed Agustin Hernandez, 77, and a 69-year-old woman were traveling east on the 12400 block of Pebble Hills Blvd. in a 2005 Ford Focus at around 10 p.m.

Police say Hernandez then made a left turn towards the 2300 block of Tierra Blanda Dr.

At the same time, Johntrayious Deontra Austin, 26, was traveling west on Pebble Hills Boulevard in a 2014 Chevy Impala and “may have been speeding,” according to police.

Police say Hernandez “sideswiped” the Impala driven by Austin, and the collision caused the Impala to slide out of control across all lanes of traffic and onto the eastbound lanes.

A 50-year-old man was also traveling east on Pebble Hills Boulevard in a 2019 Kia Sorento at the time of the crash.

The Impala crashed into the Kia and was then T-boned by a 2022 Subaru Forester, which was being driven by Juan Antonio Rodriguez, 55.

Austin and Rodriguez were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police say Rodriguez died at the hospital.

The 69-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Ford Focus driven by Hernandez was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the contributing factor in this incident was Hernandez’s “failure to give the right of way to Austin.”

This is the 66th traffic fatality as compared to 58 this same time last year, according to police.