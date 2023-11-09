EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 65-year-old El Paso man who died after being struck by a vehicle in East El Paso this past Tuesday, Nov. 7 has now been identified by El Paso Police.

Police say at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Arnaldo Villarreal, 65, was crossing in a “non-designated area” at the intersection of North Lee Trevino and George Archer.

Police also say a 56-year-old man was driving northbound in a Lexus on Lee Trevino at the same time Villareal was crossing the street.

Police say the man traveling in the Lexus tried to avoid Villareal but was unable to do so.

Villareal was hit by the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police say the contributing factor in this collision is a pedestrian crossing in a non-designated area.

This is the 67th traffic fatality this year as compared to 62 at this same time last year.