EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have now released the identity of the 27-year-old man who was harassing migrants on New Year’s Eve, pointing a gun at a few.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4., police arrested 27-year-old Steven Mathew Driscoli for allegedly harassing and pointing a gun at migrants on Dec. 31 near Sacred Heart Church. Driscoll was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest and or Detention in a Motor Vehicle, and Disorderly Conduct.

According to police, he was booked into the El Paso County Jail Wednesday night. The El Paso Police Department continues the investigation.