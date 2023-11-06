EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police and fire personnel are responding to a rollover crash involving at least two vehicles in Northeast El Paso.

Emergency personnel was dispatched to the intersection of Dyer and Hondo Pass at about 6:30 p.m.

A Fire Department spokesperson said initial reports show that three people were injured and two were transported to local hospitals, one of them with serious injuries. One person refused transport.

Emergency crews are still on the scene.

This is a developing story and KTSM is working to learn more information. When we do, we will update this story.