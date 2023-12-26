EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a “fatal crash involving an infant” in Central El Paso, police said in a media alert sent Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 26.

Police say the crash involved a vehicle and pedestrian along the 4000 block of Lincoln Avenue at or near Dyer, just south of Fred Wilson. No other details were immediately available, including who may have been killed in the crash.

Special Traffic Investigations is on the scene looking into the crash. STI is a special police unit that is called out to fatal crashes or crashes involving serious injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and KTSM is working to learn more. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.