ANTIOCH TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A 79-year-old man has been arrested after he reportedly shot his neighbor in the head after arguing over the use of a leaf blower.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 40700 block of North Black Oak Avenue in unincorporated Antioch on reports of an unresponsive man lying in a driveway just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12.

Upon arrival, paramedics were on-scene attempting to save 59-year-old William Martys’ life. He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was later pronounced dead.

Further investigation showed that while Martys was using a leaf blower in his yard, his neighbor, 79-year-old Ettore Lacchei, approached and started arguing with Martys. At that time, Lacchei allegedly shot Martys in the head.

Lacchei was arrested almost two weeks after the incident on Tuesday, April 25.