EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police released new information on what they are calling a murder that happened in Northeast El Paso back in June.

Police say they responded to the 5600 block of Prince Edward to an unknown problem on Tuesday, June 27 at around 6 a.m.

Police say Daniela Woodworth, 40, was found to have serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Woodworth died as a result of her injuries in July.

Crimes Against Persons Detectives responded to the scene for further investigation and are investigating this incident as a murder.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the non-emergency line at 915-832-4400 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).