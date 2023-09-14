EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 45-year-old El Paso woman was arrested after she allegedly fired a gun into the air at a house party in East El Paso on Saturday night, Sept. 9.

Police say they responded to the 14300 block of Owl Point that Saturday in reference to deadly conduct at 11:50 p.m. and canvased the area.

When officers arrived, police say they saw multiple juveniles running away from the area.

Officers also located bullet casings in front of the residence of Nikita Kahmel Bray Davis’, 45, according to police.

Investigators at the scene spoke with Davis who at the time told police she was watching the party when shots were fired, according to police.

Investigators then learned Davis had allegedly fired a gun into the air that night.

Police say they obtained an arrest warrant for Davis on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and was arrested.

She was charged with discharge of a firearm on certain municipalities and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $3,000 bond.

Investigators also learned an individual planned a party when their parent would be out of town for the weekend, however more people showed up than expected, according to police.

Police add the Gang Unit was called to investigate the case.