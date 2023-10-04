EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 24-year-old El Paso man was shot and killed after he committed an aggravated robbery at a Wing Daddy’s restaurant in Northeast El Paso on Monday, Oct. 2, according to El Paso Police.

Police say Isaac Ace De Santiago, 24, committed an aggravated robbery at the Wing Daddy’s Sauce House located on Sean Haggerty just after midnight on Monday.

Police say De Santiago assaulted the business manager and stole money from the business at gunpoint.

Police say De Santiago was shot after he fled the scene and suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they were initially dispatched to the business on an aggravated robbery in progress, however when they arrived, De Santiago was found dead outside of the rear of the business.

Crimes Against Persons detectives were then called in to investigate the case.

Anyone who might have information regarding this case is asked to call police at 915-832- 4400. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477(TIPS). You may qualify for a cash reward.