EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 19-year-old El Paso man was arrested last Friday night, Oct. 6, after he allegedly fled from police and resisted arrest in East El Paso.

Julio Frias, 19, is facing one count of evading arrest or detention, two counts of resisting arrest, search or transport, and one count of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, according to El Paso Police.

Police say at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 6, a DWI Task Force officer was conducting traffic control in the area around Vista Del Sol when he saw Frias driving a motorcycle and speeding.

The officer’s radar showed that Frias was traveling at 55 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to police.

Police say the officer initiated a traffic stop. However, Frias refused to stop and drove away at a high rate of speed, police said.

The officer then lost sight of Frias. As the officer continued westbound on Vista Del Sol at Bob Smith, he encountered a crash.

The officer then stopped to investigate the collision and recognized Frias was at the scene of the crash.

The officer then attempted to take Frias into custody but he fled on foot, according to police.

Frias was then taken into custody after the short foot pursuit with the help of bystanders.

While Frias was being placed into a police car, he broke free from the officer and began to run

away, according to police.

The assisting officers caught up to Frias a second time, and Frias again resisted arrest.

Frias was eventually booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a total bond of $24,000.

Police add that Frias was not involved in the vehicle crash.