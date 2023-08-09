EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 20-year-old El Paso man was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 6, after police say they located marijuana and a handgun inside a vehicle he was operating.

Officers observed a traffic offense by Angel Jackson, 20, who was traveling in a 1992 Chevrolet Caprice.

Officers then met with Jackson and while speaking with him they smelled a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle, according to police.

Police say a K9 unit responded to the scene and discovered marijuana and a handgun inside the vehicle.

Jackson was placed under arrest and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. He was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon with a $2500 bond and possession of marijuana less than two ounces with a $50 dollar bond.