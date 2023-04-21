EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police will not be pursuing charges against a man seen in a social media video dropping off a dog in the desert area in far East El Paso.

The EPDD Animal Cruelty Unit and Animal Services began an investigation earlier this month after received calls about a dog being abandoned in the desert near Rich Beem Boulevard.

A video that has been circulating showed the dog running after a vehicle.

According to police, during an investigation, they learned that the dog’s owner is disabled and unable to walk the dog.

The owner explained to police that he will drive to the desert, drop off his pet and have it run to his car for exercise.

Officials found the dog with its owner and it appears “active, alert and in good health,” according to a news release sent out by police on Friday night.

Police determined that the owner had no intent to abandon his pet.

He will not face animal cruelty charges, police say.

Police also say the owner was given information on how to provide exercise for his dog and keep it out of danger.