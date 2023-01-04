EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to EPPD, a 27-year-old man was reportedly harassing migrants and had pointed a gun at a few on Saturday, Dec. 31.

On Saturday, Dec. 31 at approximately 10:34 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting a man who was harassing migrants near Sacred Heart Church. Moments later, the same caller stated that the man had a gun. Police officers then searched the area but were not able to locate the subject.

At approximately 12:37 a.m., on Jan. 1, the same caller shared that the subject was driving near the Greyhound Station on Santa Fe St. A police unit near the area spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The officers stopped the subject and asked him to exit the vehicle. The subject then fled. The police unit lost sight of the man due to a mechanical issue, causing the unit to be disabled.

Investigators have been meeting with various people, including migrants that were in the area when the incident happened. Investigators have detained a 27-year-old male for the incident. Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information is currently available. Information regarding the suspect will be released once he’s been formally charged.







