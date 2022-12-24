EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying those responsible for a murder that happened 19 years ago through “Crime of the Week.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2003, 44-year-old Fernando Martinez was at his business in Northeast El Paso, Saygo Bakery Equipment Service, located at 4496 Titanic. Investigators learned that around noon, Martinez had visitors over. At 2 p.m., Martinez was found murdered. The investigation revealed Martinez had been shot in the upper torso. Martinez was from Artesia, New Mexico, and had a 4-year-old child when the murder occurred.

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

Anyone with any information on this murder should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.