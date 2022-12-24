EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying those responsible for a murder that happened 19 years ago through “Crime of the Week.”
On Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2003, 44-year-old Fernando Martinez was at his business in Northeast El Paso, Saygo Bakery Equipment Service, located at 4496 Titanic. Investigators learned that around noon, Martinez had visitors over. At 2 p.m., Martinez was found murdered. The investigation revealed Martinez had been shot in the upper torso. Martinez was from Artesia, New Mexico, and had a 4-year-old child when the murder occurred.
Anyone with any information on this murder should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.