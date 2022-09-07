LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police confirm a search warrant was served Wednesday morning at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles who has been the focus of recent investigative stories by reporter Jeff German.

The warrant was served at a home near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way and police are still on the scene.

PHOTO: 8 News Now (KLAS)

PHOTO: 8 News Now (KLAS)

PHOTO: 8 News Now (KLAS)

PHOTO: 8 News Now (KLAS)

PHOTO: 8 News Now (KLAS)

German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside of his home on Saturday morning, Sept. 3. Metro police said he was killed on Friday morning. They have released video and images of the suspect and the suspect’s possible vehicle. The vehicle is described as being a 2007 – 2014 red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles, a sunroof, and a luggage rack.

German, who worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, had reported in May on the turmoil in Telles’ office that included “allegations of emotional stress, bullying and favoritism leading to secret videotaping of the boss and a co-worker outside the office,” according to German’s story on May 16.

Telles, a Democrat, lost his re-election bid in June’s primary after the stories were published.

On Telles’ Twitter feed, there are several posts where he refers to German. In one tweet on June 18, he wrote:

“Looking forward to lying smear piece #4 by @JGermanRJ. #onetrickpony I think he’s mad that I haven’t crawled into a hole and died. 😂 @LVRJ #LasVegas”

In another tweet on the same day, he wrote:

“Wife hears rustling in the trash* Her: “Honey, is there a wild animal in the trash?” Me: “No, dear. Look like it’s @JGermanRJ going through our trash for his 4th story on me.” Oh, Jeff… 😂 @LVRJ #LasVegas

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.