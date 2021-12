EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department reported a crash early Tuesday morning involving serious injuries that shut down traffic off Border Highway.

According to the police, Special Traffic Investigations unit is currently responding to the call that came in just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say the traffic off Cesar Chavez Border Highway and Americas will be closed off going southbound until further notice.

We will keep you updates as more information becomes available.