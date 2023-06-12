EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say they investigated a murder-suicide in Northeast El Paso on Sunday, June 11.

Police say they responded at 2:40 p.m. to the 9800 block of Sidewinder after a family member became worried and did not hear from Deborah Sheeran, 56, in three days. When police arrived, they located Deborah Sheeran and Eric Sheeran, 58.

Crimes Against Persons Detectives were called out to the scene and discovered that Eric Sheeran had shot Deborah Sheeran before taking his own life, according to police.

Officers also found an object that resembled a grenade to which the El Paso Bomb Squad was contacted to handle the item.

Police say after careful examination, the grenade was “not an explosive device.”

If you are having thoughts of suicide, you can call the national suicide prevention hotline at 988.

In the Borderland, anyone can access the Emergence Health Network Crisis Hotline any time of the day or night. The hotline is manned by qualified mental health professionals at EHN available to the public 24/7/365 who are trained to assist in verbal de-escalation and link individuals who need help to local mental health resources in the community.

The EHN Crisis Hotline: (915) 779-1800.