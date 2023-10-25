EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A body was found in an alley in Central El Paso, and the Crimes Against Persons unit is currently investigating the incident, according to El Paso Police.

Police say a body was found in an alley at the 1900 block of Happer. Police sent out an alert to media regarding the incident at around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A video that was shared with KTSM displayed a body that was wrapped tightly in a blanket laying near the train tracks.

CAP is currently investigating the incident. No further information has been released.

Neighbors told KTSM they don’t feel safe and never expected anything like this to happen in their backyard.

“This happened last night when the rain stopped for a while. And I hear, I heard a strange noise,” a resident in the area said.

Other residents said the neighborhood is an older community and is very quiet; knowing that there was a [dead] body is shocking.

“I suspect that somebody killed this person somewhere and then decided to come down here back to the alley and dump the body here. I don’t feel safe anymore, ” another resident said.

One resident told KTSM he hopes that they can get more police to patrol the area as strange things happen in the alley.

This story will be updated once we learn more.