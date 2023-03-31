EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police were called out to the 1500 block of Bob Hope Drive Friday evening, March 31, to assist Socorro Independent School District in what they called a “terroristic threat.”

That area is near Sierra Vista Elementary School in far East El Paso.

Police officials said they are on scene and the situation is checking out “OK,” according to information released by the police.

The call came in at 8:18 p.m.

No further information has been released. KTSM 9 News is working on gathering more information.