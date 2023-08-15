EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces and Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $1,000 dollars for information regarding a man who was seen trying to remove a Ring doorbell camera from a building early Friday morning, Aug. 11, according to the Las Cruces Department.

Police say video from the doorbell camera shows a man approach the building’s entry and was seen using a knife to try and pry the doorbell camera from the wall.

Police say the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday on the 300 block of east Organ Avenue in Las Cruces.

Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Dona Ana County is offering up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the suspect.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS” which is available through the App Store on most devices.

Crime Stoppers allows tips to be provided anonymously.

