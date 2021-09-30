Police arrest ‘sweet tooth’ suspect accused of robbing Central El Paso convenience store

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The “sweet tooth” robbery suspect that was featured on Crime Stoppers of El Paso for allegedly holding up a convenience store and stealing several chocolate bars has been arrested.

38-year-old Gerardo Olivares was identified by the Central Regional Command Center’s Tactical Unit with the help of a tip received through Crime Stoppers.



El Paso police arrested Olivares on Wednesday, September 29, and charged him with aggravated robbery and a first degree felony.



He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $75,000 bond.



