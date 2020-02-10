Police arrest driver involved in fatal crash that killed Las Cruces student

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The driver of the car involved in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a Las Cruces high school football player has been arrested.

22-year-old Adolfo Angel Gurrola-Romero of Mesquite, New Mexico, is being held at the Doña Ana County jail without bond.

Las Cruces police say he is facing several charges including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident that caused death, and driving under the influence.

As we have reported, the crash happened Saturday morning along Bataan Memorial West and Travis Rd.

18-year-old Luis Alberto Mendez, an Oñate High School football player was killed in the crash.

Police say Gurrola-Romero was driving under the influence of alcohol and was likely driving at more than 120 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

We spoke to the teenager’s family, who described to us how the accident happened.

“My son was actually waiting for him to make sure he got home safe but in that situation, the kid ended up not being able to break he lost control and he hit my son,” said Mendez’s mother.

Funeral services for Mendez have not yet been announced.

A GoFundMe account was set up by his family, click here to donate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

30 Year anniversary of Las Cruces Bowling Alley Massacre

Thumbnail for the video titled "30 Year anniversary of Las Cruces Bowling Alley Massacre"

Suspects arrested, accused of shooting at Hays County Sheriff's deputy during chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects arrested, accused of shooting at Hays County Sheriff's deputy during chase"

WATCH: The Hays County Sheriff's Office provides an update after suspects shot at a deputy during a traffic stop Saturday night

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: The Hays County Sheriff's Office provides an update after suspects shot at a deputy during a traffic stop Saturday night"

Police: Texas teen killed by bully he had stopped earlier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Texas teen killed by bully he had stopped earlier"

Mighty Mujer Triathlon training begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mighty Mujer Triathlon training begins"

More than 400 vaccines and microchips given in Animal Services drive-thru event

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 400 vaccines and microchips given in Animal Services drive-thru event"
More Local

More crime

More Crime