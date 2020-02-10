Police arrest driver involved in fatal crash that killed Las Cruces student

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The driver of the car involved in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a Las Cruces high school football player has been arrested.

22-year-old Adolfo Angel Gurrola-Romero of Mesquite, New Mexico, is being held at the Doña Ana County jail without bond.

Las Cruces police say he is facing several charges including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident that caused death, and driving under the influence.

As we have reported, the crash happened Saturday morning along Bataan Memorial West and Travis Rd.

18-year-old Luis Alberto Mendez, an Oñate High School football player was killed in the crash.

Police say Gurrola-Romero was driving under the influence of alcohol and was likely driving at more than 120 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

We spoke to the teenager’s family, who described to us how the accident happened.

“My son was actually waiting for him to make sure he got home safe but in that situation, the kid ended up not being able to break he lost control and he hit my son,” said Mendez’s mother.

Funeral services for Mendez have not yet been announced.

A GoFundMe account was set up by his family, click here to donate.