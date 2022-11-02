EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a drive-by shooting in the Lower Valley Tuesday, Nov. 1 that left another teenager wounded.

The incident happened about 7 p.m. Tuesday at Capistrano Park, 8700 Padilla.

Police say two teenage boys were walking home when a 16-year-old offender drove by and fired a shot.

A 14-year-old was struck and he was transported to the hospital with what were called non-life-threatening injuries.

Gang investigators responded to the scene to assist. They were able to obtain a search warrant for a residence on Mecca Street and the suspect was found inside.

He was arrested and turned over to the custody of the Juvenile Probation Department.

