FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – At least three people are dead and two officers injured following a shooting in Farmington Monday, according to the Farmington Police Department. Police say the suspect was killed on the scene. Police have not released the suspect’s identity, but say there are no other known threats at this time.

Police report there are multiple civilian victims with at least three deceased. No other information on the victims has been released at this time.

The two officers that were shot, a Farmington police officer and a New Mexico State Police officer, are both currently at the San Juan Regional Medical Center being treated for their injuries. They are both in stable condition.

Apache and McKinley elementary schools, Central Kitchen, and the CATE Center were placed on lockdown. As of 1:05 p.m., the lockdown had been lifted. Busses will pick up students and drop them off following their normal runs.

