Police: 18-year-old’s death ‘suspicious’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a teenage girl in Central El Paso Saturday afternoon.

Officials say it happened before 5 p.m. on the 2500 block of N. Piedras near Memorial Park.

According to a police spokesperson, family members arrived home and discovered the lifeless 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to her head.

No suspects are in custody, police say.

The street will be closed between Frankfort and Memphis through the night as the department’s Crimes Against Persons unit investigates.

This is a developing story; stay with KTSM.com for updates.