EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One was person was injured and taken to a hospital in a shooting in the Lower Valley early Christmas morning, El Paso Police said.

The shooting happened along the 7900 block of Monterrey Drive in the neighborhood near Sageland Elementary School. The call came in at about 1 a.m.

Police did not say how badly the person was injured or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and KTSM is working to learn more details. When we do, we will update this story both on air and online.