EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries after an early Sunday morning shooting, Oct. 15 in El Paso’s West Side, El Paso Police reported.

The incident happened at 5200 N. Mesa around 2 a.m.; neighbors told a KTSM crew member that they heard shots.

Police did not say how badly hurt the victim was or if anyone else was shot.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more about what happened.