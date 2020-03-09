Pole Vaulter Olympian with surprising passion

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four years ago, Sansi Morris vaulted her way to a silver medal at the Rio Olympic Games. This year, Morris is on a quest for gold but when she’s not on the track, she’s taking care of a zoo-like home.

Morris has a small secret to sidestep her stress. Morris has birds, dogs, snakes, and lizards.

When Morris is at home, she’s more than a world-class athlete, she’s more like a zookeeper.

“I have a fascination with reptiles specifically,” said Morris.

From dogs to birds, to geckos, to skinks, to plenty of snakes, these slithering companions have been a passion for years.

“My animals are definitely my escape from my busy, busy life and my stressful life. So balancing my life between being at home, taking care of my animals and then being at the pole vaulting, it’s a good balance,” said Morris.