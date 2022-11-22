EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you love model railroad trains, you might want to plan a visit to a Downtown El Paso bank this holiday season to see this special “Polar Express”-themed choo-choo.

Sunflower Bank is teaming up with the Railroad Model and Historical Association of El Paso for the second year with what they are promising will be a bigger and better exhibit.

The train exhibit, at Sunflower Bank’s Downtown location at 201 E. Main, Suite 200, kicked off on Monday, Nov. 21 and will last through Dec. 30.

Viewing is free and trains will run from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

As part of the bank’s sponsorship of the city’s annual WinterFest, there will also be special times for the public to view and visit the exhibit on evenings and weekends. The full train display schedule can be viewed at https://www.sunflowerbank.com/holiday-train-display.

There are several special events already scheduled around the exhibit.

City of El Paso mascots will visit from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday during December. Photo opportunities will be available.

WinterFest’s Read and Ride with Santa event will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Cookies and hot cocoa will be served.