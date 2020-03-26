1  of  2
PNM offers tips to stay safe during high winds

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As we enter our windy season, PNM offers tips to stay safe during high winds.

According to PNM, strong winds can create dangerous conditions like downed power lines, which could potentially cause wildfires.

A few tips to stay safe during strong winds include keeping grass and weeds mowed short around power poles or under power lines on your property to help stop a wildfire if something should cause a spark.

Strong winds can cause tree branches to contact power lines and PNM urges the public to never attempt to trim a tree that is close to or touching a power line.

Instead please call a contractor who is qualified to trim vegetation around power lines.

If you see a tree touching power lines, or an uprooted tree or broken limb that is threatening power lines, do not go near it or touch it.

