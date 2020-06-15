1  of  2
Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park set to officially open this week

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park is ready to open its doors, and the community is invited to follow the ribbon-cutting ceremony via live stream.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 17 at 10 a.m., followed by a tour of the public spaces and Ámbar Restaurante.

The celebration will be live streamed on Facebook and Instagram.

According to the Marketing Manager for the Plaza Hotel, guests may begin booking rooms and making reservations for the Ámbar Restaurante beginning Wednesday.

A reservation system has been put in place to follow COVID-19 restrictions.

Coming this fall, the hotel will unveil La Perla, the rooftop bar and restaurant located in the former penthouse suite where actress Elizabeth Taylor lived during her marriage to Nicky Hilton, a release said.

