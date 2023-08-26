EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso non-profit Plant A Seed hosted a free family and community-friendly event, “Unity Fest,” where over 25 organizations came together to showcase programs and resources offered to the community Saturday afternoon, Aug. 26 at the Bassett Place mall.

The community event had plenty of fun activities as families visited organizations’ stations. The event also included prizes, music, Zumba and special guests.

Organizations participating included El Paso Center for Hope, Eco of El Paso, Amistad, PBS El Paso, Books are Gems and more.