Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas to host virtual online community building resources

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas is hosting online community building resources including discussing social justice issues in their book club and streaming a body positivity workshop.

The PPGT Book Club is discussing their May book choice today Wednesday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. MDT and are hosting a Lovin’ the Skin You’re In: Body Positivity Workshop on Wednesday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m.MDT.

According to a release, both events will be available through Zoom and you must RSVP on the event page on the Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Facebook to receive a Zoom link.

PPGT Book Club event: https://www.facebook.com/events/490321658553936/

Lovin’ the Skin You’re In: Body Positivity Workshop event:

https://www.facebook.com/events/968900500192865/

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas will also be discussing body positivity for women, a release said.

The workshop will discuss beauty standards in all cultures and how it has influenced women today, and teach women self-love strategies.

To join the Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas community, visit the PPGT Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PPGreaterTX/ and RSVP to receive access to their events.

