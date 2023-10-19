EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas El Paso Health Center will be celebrating its fifth anniversary with a special screening of “Barbie” on Friday, Oct. 20 at Alamo Drafthouse in East El Paso.

Just as Barbie encourages everyone to dream limitlessly, Planned Parenthood supports the dreams and aspirations of El Paso’s residents, according to a press relese sent by Barracuda PR.

Planned Parenthood helps make “healthy, fulfilling lives possible” by empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their health.

Planned Parenthood’s mission is to reduce stigma and empower patients to take charge of their sexual and reproductive health through educational programming, health services and advocacy efforts, according to the press release.

Barracuda says that since opening its doors in 2018, Planned Parenthood in El Paso has served over 9,000 patients, offering a comprehensive range of services, including contraception, STI testing and treatment, breast and cervical cancer screenings, and gender-affirming care.

“El Paso, much like Barbie, is a community that thrives on diversity. Planned Parenthood and Barbie both stand as symbols of inclusivity and empowerment in El Paso,” according to the press release. “For five impactful years, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas has been a lifeline for El Pasoans, providing essential care in the face of challenges.”

To get involved or learn more about Planned Parenthood, visit plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-greater-texas.

Additionally, the El Paso community is encouraged to consider supporting Planned Parenthood and its mission by participating in El Paso Giving Day on Thursday, October 19. To make a donation during El Paso Giving day, go to elpasogivingday.org/.