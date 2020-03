EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – “Let’s workout through this.” Planet Fitness closed its doors on March 17 amid COVID-19 and is now offering free at-home workouts for people to stay active and stress-free at home.

Planet Fitness will live stream workouts daily every hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find free 20-minute at-home workouts on the Planet Fitness Facebook page.