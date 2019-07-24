Pipe Bomb found during execution of San Elizario search warrant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 57-year-old man was arrested after El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered a pipe bomb during a search warrant of a San Elizario home during a search warrant.

Burt Allen Gidcumb, 57, is charged with Prohibited Weapon after the incident at a home in the 13500 block of Chicken Ranch Road last Monday, July 15.

According to EPCSO investigators, their Narcotics Section was executing a warrant at the home where Gidcumb was staying. The search resulted in the seizure of 11 ounces of marijuana and approximately a gram of THC.

Alfredo Cruz, 35, was taken into custody and charged with Possession of Marijuana over 40z under 5lbs and Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 (THC) under 1 gram.

During the execution of the search warrant, deputies say they found a pipe bomb belonging to Gidcumb. The El Paso Police Department Bomb Squad was requested and detonated the device with minimal impact, according to EPCSO.

Gidcumb was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond. He has yet to post bond and remains behind bars.

Cruz posted an $8,000 bond the day after his arrest.