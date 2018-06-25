News

Pima Medical Institute donates hundreds of items to Humane Society, Animal Services

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2018 08:52 PM MST

Updated: Jun 24, 2018 08:59 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Pima Medical Institute's El Paso campus held a special donation drive to help two local animal shelters during their busy summer months.

Students collected the following items and delivered them to the Humane Society of El Paso and El Paso Animal Services on Friday:

  • 452 towels and blankets
  • 121 bags of dog food
  • 38 bags of dog treats
  • 59 bags/cans cat food
  • 117 dog and cat toys
  • 140 pet supplies (i.e. bowls, leashes, beds)
  • 6 kennels

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected