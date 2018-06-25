Pima Medical Institute donates hundreds of items to Humane Society, Animal Services

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Pima Medical Institute's El Paso campus held a special donation drive to help two local animal shelters during their busy summer months.

Students collected the following items and delivered them to the Humane Society of El Paso and El Paso Animal Services on Friday:

452 towels and blankets

121 bags of dog food

38 bags of dog treats

59 bags/cans cat food

117 dog and cat toys

140 pet supplies (i.e. bowls, leashes, beds)

6 kennels

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.