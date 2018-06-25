Pima Medical Institute donates hundreds of items to Humane Society, Animal Services
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Pima Medical Institute's El Paso campus held a special donation drive to help two local animal shelters during their busy summer months.
Students collected the following items and delivered them to the Humane Society of El Paso and El Paso Animal Services on Friday:
- 452 towels and blankets
- 121 bags of dog food
- 38 bags of dog treats
- 59 bags/cans cat food
- 117 dog and cat toys
- 140 pet supplies (i.e. bowls, leashes, beds)
- 6 kennels