PHOTOS: UMC vaccinations at El Paso County Coliseum commence with 1,300 doses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s University Medical Center began administering coronavirus vaccines at the El Paso County Coliseum on Tuesday.

By the end of the day, more than 1,300 people had received a dose, officials said.

The county’s hospital had previously been vaccinating residents at the main UMC campus in South-Central El Paso.

KTSM crews spotted check-in tents outside the coliseum Tuesday afternoon. The hospital provided photos from inside showing people spaced apart as they waited in line.

It appeared staff were administering both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

UMC recently received 5,000 vaccine doses from the state but as of Wednesday evening, the hospital’s website said it had “exhausted all available vaccine and appointments for this current allotment.”

