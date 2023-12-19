NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (KXAN) — When you think of holiday light shows, you probably don’t typically think of hundreds of drones flying around, but that’s exactly what one Texas company had in mind to ring in the season. Its show even broke records.

Sky Elements, a drone show company based in North Richland Hills, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, achieved two Guinness World Records on Sunday at their holiday drone show:

Largest Fictional Character made with multi-rotors or drones

Largest Aerial Image made with multi-rotors or drones

The event, held at Birdville FAAC’s football stadium on Dec. 17, displayed 1,499 that took various holiday-related shapes, including Santa, a candy canes scene, a nutcracker, an elf, a Christmas tree and more.

Sky Elements Drones Breaks Two Guinness World Records in North Richland Hills on Sunday, December 17th (Courtesy: Sky Elements Drones)

The show marked the largest and tallest drone show ever witnessed in the State of Texas, towering at 700 feet.

Free tickets to the show sold out, and the audience could tune into a radio station to sync the music of the drone show directly to their cars, similar to a drive-in movie.

The North Richland Hills Parks and Recreation Department also collected toys for their Holiday Toy Drive for the Community Enrichment Center.