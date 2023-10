ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On the fifth day of 2023’s Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, hot air balloons took to the clear sky for the Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension. The winds were calm and the “Albuquerque Box” was in full effect.

There are four days remaining of the 51st annual balloon fiesta, with the last day on Sunday, October 15.

Fifth day of the 51st annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta | Audrey Claire Davis (KRQE Digital Producer)

