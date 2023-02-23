EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday a reporter was shot and killed, and his photographer was shot while they were at the scene of a homicide in Pine Hills, Florida.

The string of shootings left a 20-year-old woman, a 9-year-old girl, and the journalist dead according to the Orange County Sheriffs Office.

Spectrum News 13 in Orlando confirmed that the reporter killed is Dylan Lyons of Spectrum News 13 and the photographer is Jesse Walden.

Walden is a New Mexico State University Graduate. Spectrum News 13 says that Walden is in critical condition.

Walden posted publicly to Facebook that he is ok.

“I lost one of my best friends, Dylan yesterday. I was shot and now I’ve had surgery and I am OK thank you all so much for your well wishes. I haven’t had my phone till now, so I’m sorry I haven’t been able to respond to most of you. I’m very lucky to be alive,” said Walden

Jesse Walden – Facebook

The suspect in all of the shootings has been arrested is Keith Melvin Moses a 19-year-old according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

This story will be updated.