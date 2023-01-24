El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Police Chief Greg Allen died unexpectedly last week at the age of 71.
He served in the El Paso Police Department for more than four decades and led the force he loved for nearly 15 years.
Here is a look back at his life through some photos.
Two days of public services are planned for Chief Allen.
Thursday, a public tribute to the chief was held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Convention Center in Downtown El Paso. Chief Allen lied in state, allowing the public to pay their respects. The remembrance ceremony included guest speakers from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. who will remember and honor Chief Allen.
The event also included an opportunity for members of the community to offer hand-written or electronic condolences to Chief Allen’s family.
On Friday, funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at Abundant Living Faith Center, 1000 Valley Crest Drive, in the Lower Valley.
The funeral service will be followed by a procession to Evergreen East Cemetery. At the cemetery, full police honors will be rendered — including a three-volley salute, a last radio call and a presentation of the flag to the family.