He served in the El Paso Police Department for more than four decades and led the force he loved for nearly 15 years.

Here is a look back at his life through some photos.

US President Donald Trump addresses the press alongside El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen (R) before greeting first responders during a visit to El Paso Regional Communications Center in El Paso, Texas, August 7, 2019, following last weekend’s mass shootings. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)



(From L) Fire Chief Mario D’ Agostino, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Mayor Dee Margo and Police Chief Greg Allen speak during a press briefing, following a mass fatal shooting, at the El Paso Regional Communications Center in El Paso, Texas, on August 3, 2019. – A gunman armed with an assault rifle killed 20 people Saturday when he opened fire on shoppers at a packed Walmart store in the latest mass shooting in the United States. (Photo by Joel Angel JUAREZ / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP via Getty Images)

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen (L) listens during a press briefing, following a mass fatal shooting, at the El Paso Regional Communications Center in El Paso, Texas, on August 3, 2019. – A gunman armed with an assault rifle killed 20 people Saturday when he opened fire on shoppers at a packed Walmart store in the latest mass shooting in the United States. (Photo by Joel Angel JUAREZ / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen (R) before greeting first responders during a visit to El Paso Regional Communications Center in El Paso, Texas, August 7, 2019, following last weekend’s mass shootings. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)







Two days of public services are planned for Chief Allen.

Thursday, a public tribute to the chief was held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Convention Center in Downtown El Paso. Chief Allen lied in state, allowing the public to pay their respects. The remembrance ceremony included guest speakers from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. who will remember and honor Chief Allen.

The event also included an opportunity for members of the community to offer hand-written or electronic condolences to Chief Allen’s family.

On Friday, funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at Abundant Living Faith Center, 1000 Valley Crest Drive, in the Lower Valley.

The funeral service will be followed by a procession to Evergreen East Cemetery. At the cemetery, full police honors will be rendered — including a three-volley salute, a last radio call and a presentation of the flag to the family.