EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas State Parks are celebrating their centennial this year.

As part of that, Franklin Mountain State Park and other state parks across Texas will be hosting some celebratory events.

And the International Museum of Art in El Paso is also taking part — hosting a special photo exhibit called “The Land that Shaped Us: Stories at Texas State Parks.”

The International Museum of Art in El Paso is hosting a photo exhibit to celebrate 100 years of Texas State Parks. Photos by Tony Pina/KTSM

The exhibit opened Saturday, June 3 and will run through June 23.

There will be a special Story-telling Night from 3 to 5 p.m. on June 10.

The museum is located at 1211 Montana.

For more events celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks, click here.