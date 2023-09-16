EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water will begin the second phase of a waterline replacement project in West El Paso, starting Sunday, Sept. 17.

Work will be done along the southbound lanes of North Mesa Street near Belvidere Street.

Phase 2 of the Mesa Street waterline replacement project. Courtesy of El Paso Water

“The work is part of the utility’s proactive plan to replace aging infrastructure and improve reliability of the water distribution system for customers,” the news release stated.

Construction work on the southbound lanes of North Mesa is expected to last about a week.

To minimize traffic delays and disruption to business along Mesa, construction will be limited to the nighttime hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. During construction, southbound traffic will be diverted onto the northbound lanes of North Mesa at Belvidere for about 250 feet. There will be lanes open for northbound traffic on Mesa.

Additionally, crews are still working at North Mesa and Pitt Street.

Motorists are urged to follow posted traffic detours and use caution when driving in the area.