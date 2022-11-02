A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to 5 years of supervised release and will avoid prison time on charges of possession of child porn.

Sarah Elisea Rubio pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography April 6, reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors, according to court documents.

On Monday, Rubio was sentenced to 5 years of supervised release and ordered to comply with sex offender conditions.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, the investigation into Rubio began in March. An undercover agent was monitoring a chatroom when a user with the name “bmthgirl17” posted a video showing an adult man sexually assaulting a female child, the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, “Bmthgirl17” told the agent they like to post the video for new members to see.

The user was identified as Rubio after the FBI tracked her email and IP address, the federal document stated.

The complaint includes that Rubio admitted to having a social media account with access to the chatroom, but told authorities, “I deleted that a long time ago.”

As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop a second charge of distribution of child porn.

According to federal records, Rubio was ordered restricted access to computers and children for a one-year period as part of her sentence.