Pfizer booster shot to be administered by City of El Paso; FDA does not authorize mixing vaccines

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, September 27, the City of El Paso will begin administering Pfizer booster shots. To get a shot you must make an appointment on EPCOVIDVaccine.com

Health officials say the shots are for people who have had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and you must wait at least 6 months after your second dose to receive it.

The City of El Paso recommends that people ages 65 and older who received the Pfizer vaccine get the booster.

“I need it, ok because of my age,” said El Pasoan Jesus Reza who is over the age of 65, and tells KTSM 9 News he’s already received his third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

However, the City of El Paso reminds people that this booster shot is for people who have had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as the FDA has not authorized the mixing of vaccines.

“I’ve had Moderna and I don’t know if I can take Pzfier, aside from having Moderna, I don’t know if you can mix both. If there is a Moderna booster I will take it,” said Francisco Gomez.

Officials add that it’s also recommended that people ages 50 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions also get the booster shot. While people over the age of 18 who have underlying health conditions or are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure can also get a booster depending on their individual benefits and risks.

One El Pasoan Christopher Aguilar says he hasn’t been vaccinated and doesn’t plan to.

“First they tell you it’s only this shot, and then they tell you oh by the way we need to give you more shots,” said Aguilar.

Another El Pasoan Chloe Stephens says that she has received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine but doesn’t plan to get a booster.

“I’m pretty healthy and I take good care of myself that’s why,” said Stephens.

The City of El Paso says if the Moderna booster shot is authorized by the FDA the City will administer it.

As for Johnson & Johnson, the City says the FDA has not received an application for a Johnson & Johnson booster shot.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.



