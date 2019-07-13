‘Personal matter’: YISD won’t comment on SISD superintendent’s assault at San Antonio Whataburger

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – KTSM 9 News first broke the story online last month about reports that the head of the Socorro Independent School District was assaulted outside a San Antonio Whataburger.

KTSM 9 News checked in with other school districts to see if their superintendents attended the conference and if they were the victim of an assault.

We also asked if any of them was a witness to or party to the assault on Jose Espinoza. A San Antonio police report shows the incident happened at about 12:55 a.m. on June 13.

The El Paso, Clint, Canutillo and San Elizario school districts told KTSM 9 News their superintendents were at the same conference as Espinoza, but were not assaulted or present when Espinoza was head-butted.

The police report shows the suspect was an individual who was detained, but released by police since Espinoza elected not to press charges.

In response to the same questions to YISD, the district said Superintendent Xavier De La Torre was at the conference. But when asked of any involvement in an assault, KTSM was told the district could not comment on “personal matters.”

Background

The police report obtained by KTSM 9 News two weeks ago shows SISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza was in San Antonio for the Summer Leadership Institute Conference.

The report also shows the unnamed suspect told Espinoza, “Where are you coming from? Soccer practice?” in reference to what the SISD superintendent was wearing.

When Espinoza asked his alleged attacker to repeat the question, the other man “repeated the same question and head-butted” Espinoza in the face.

Espinoza punched the man in the face as a means of self-defense, the report shows, knocking the suspect to the ground.

Both Espinoza and the suspect were detained by an off-duty police officer for fighting. According to the police report, the officer and a witness saw the suspect head-butt Espinoza, who responded with a punch.

Espinoza, who is listed as the victim in the report, was given a case number and left the location.

An SISD spokesperson told KTSM 9 News that Espinoza was not injured in the assault and chose not to press charges. He also added the superintendent does not plan to press any charges in the future.

The suspect “appeared to be intoxicated due to the odor of intoxicants emitting from his person, slurred speech, and red bloodshot eyes,” according to the report.

The handcuffs were removed and the suspect was released to the custody of a third-party, listed as other, and they walked back to their hotel.

The names of the suspect, the witness and the “other” person were redacted in the police report obtained by KTSM 9 News.